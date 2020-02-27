Layton police ask public’s help identifying fraud suspect

This woman is suspected of stealing property and scamming several residents at Fairfield Village. She and another woman may be responsible for similar crimes at retirement communities in South Jordan and Bountiful as well. Please contact us if you recognize her. pic.twitter.com/Xe1rRtQ7Dv — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) February 27, 2020

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton City Police officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected to be involved in multiple fraud cases.

“This woman is suspected of stealing property and scamming several residents at Fairfield Village,” a Layton Police post says. “She and another woman may be responsible for similar crimes at retirement communities in South Jordan and Bountiful as well. Please contact us if you recognize her.”

The videos shared were made on Jan. 25, the post says.

“Please contact us if you recognize her,” the LCPD post says.

A general number for the Layton City Police Department is 497-8300.