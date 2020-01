LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after recent thefts at a local store.

“We’re hoping for a little help identifying these three, who are suspects in some recent theft cases at Sam’s Club,” a tweet from the Layton Police Department says.

“If you can help with any information, please contact us and reference incident No. 19-20368.”