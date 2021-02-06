Layton Police ask public’s help locating 2 missing teenage girls

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenage girls who have been missing since Wednesday.

According to a statement by Layton PD, Eva Kosanovich-Ware, 15, and Autumn Mayo, 14, willingly left their residence in Layton near 1000 West Gordon Ave., on February 3, 2021.

“Eva and Autumn are not from Utah and left with no money, ability to contact help, and are not dressed for the Utah weather. We are concerned for their safety,” the Layton PD statement said.

Eva Kosanovich-Ware is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Autumn Mayo is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or Eva or Autumn, or knows their whereabouts, is asked to contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300 and reference case 21-01755.