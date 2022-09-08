Layton police: Fast food employee jailed after admitting he shot illegal video of girls, women in customer restroom

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton Taco Bell employee has been jailed on suspicion of multiple felony charges after allegedly placing a video recording device in the women’s restroom of the fast-food restaurant.

Another employee found the device, according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday by an officer of the Layton City Police Department, who responded to the restaurant, at 885 N. Main St.

“The recording device appeared to be actively recording and was seized,” the statement says. “A search of the device showed an adult male placing the recorder in the bathroom and showed his face. It was later found that the male was a worker at Taco Bell and was identified as Eulogio Cervantes.”

Cervantes, 25, was arrested when he arrived at work.

“Post Miranda, Eulogio fully admitted to placing the camera in the women’s room to record women in a vulnerable state of undress,” the police statement says. “Eulogio gave me consent to preview his phone videos and I located several videos and images of adult women urinating. These were unknown women and his co-workers.”

Two prepubescent children also were recorded, the statement says.

“Eulogio stated that he intentionally recorded knowing that children use the bathroom and knowing that he would record children in a state of undress. He manufactured child pornography as he intentionally and knowingly placed a recording device in the bathroom where the public and children use it.”

Cervantes was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

Voyeurism committed against a child under 14 years of age, a third-degree felony

Five counts of voyeurism, a class B misdemeanor

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.