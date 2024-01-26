Layton PD introduces new police dog, ‘fluent’ in German

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police debuted their newest police dog, who apparently speaks no English.

“We want to introduce you to a new member of our K9 Unit named Greta,” the Layton City Police Department said online Thursday.

“She is a 2-year-old Drahthaar Pointer who recently finished her training and is out doing narcotics detection work with her partner, Officer Derek Whitton.

“Greta is from Germany, and all her commands are given in German.”

She joins veteran K9 Reagan, a black Lab who also does narcotic detection and tracking.

No word on Reagan’s language preferences.