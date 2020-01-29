Layton police investigating after at least 5 cases of vandalism in 1 night

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police say at least five people had their car or house windows shot with a BB gun overnight on Monday.

The damage was primarily located in the neighborhoods around Church Street and U.S. Highway 193, with one additional case near 1400 E. 600 North, said a Facebook post from Layton City Police Department.

Victims estimate close to $3,500 in damage each, the post said.

“And here’s a question for all of us,” said the post. “Are we keeping track of that BB gun our kids have?”

If anyone in that area has camera footage or other information that could help with these cases, please call Layton City PD on 801-497-8300.

