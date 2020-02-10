Layton police searching for man who allegedly stole U-Haul tow dolly

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a man thought to have stolen a tow dolly from a U-Haul lot in Layton.

“These pictures show a man stealing a U-Haul tow dolly from the lot at 45 N. Main St. recently,” said a Facebook post from Layton Police Department. “The single cab Ford truck with a shell on it and the completely bald suspect are unique, so we’re asking if anything about it looks familiar.” The time stamp on the photos is Jan. 31 at 10:22 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Layton PD on 801-497-8300. The reference number in this case is #20-01429.