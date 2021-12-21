Layton Police searching for missing 45-year-old man

LAYTON, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police are searching for a 45-year-old man who was reported missing Friday.

Layton Police say Ryan M. Kelly was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Tahoe with expired plates. The license plate number is #W42 2VM.

His family believes that his vehicle may have been parked at a trailhead somewhere in Utah.

Kelly is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds, and is bald with salt and pepper facial hair.

He was last seen wearing black joggers, a black jacket, and a brown Ragnar volunteer beanie. He was wearing a wedding ring and has a diamond stud in his left ear.

Kelly is believed to have identification on him.

Anyone who sees Kelly or his vehicle or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Layton PD at 801-497-8300 and reference case number #21-26169.