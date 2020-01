LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police are searching for a suspect after a robbery Monday morning.

A tweet from Layton PD said: “A robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. at the bank at 1781 W. Antelope Drive. No injuries and no weapon displayed.”

The suspect is described as Hispanic, wearing tan khaki pants, a dark hoodie, and a black hat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call Layton PD on 801-497-8300.