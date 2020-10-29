Layton police searching for woman who allegedly broke into car at trailhead

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police are searching for a woman who allegedly broke into a vehicle at a trailhead, then cashed several checks belonging to the victim.

“On Oct. 6, a vehicle was broken into in the parking lot of the Adam’s Canyon hiking trail

located at 440 N. Eastside Drive,” said a news release from Layton PD. “The victim’s purse and a check book were stolen from the vehicle. Several of the victim’s checks were forged and cashed at various financial institutions throughout Salt Lake County using stolen identifications.”

Layton City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying the woman in the photographs. She was driving a newer, white Chevrolet Tahoe with no plates. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the incident is asked to call Layton City PD at 801-497-8300, and reference case #20-14908.

“We would also like to remind everyone to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables,” the news release said.