Layton Police seek help locating missing 85-year-old man

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek assistance in locating an 85-year-old now missing more than 24 hours.

David Lee Hansen is 6-foot, 220 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the area of 1082 W 350 S in Layton, the department said in issuing a Silver Alert just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

“David is homeless, known to sleep in Wal-Mart or mall parking lots, has had suicidal ideations.”

Listed as a sometime Sandy resident, Hansen may be en route to Mesquite, Nevada. He drives a silver 2000 Toyota Camry, Utah license plate X68 4WR.