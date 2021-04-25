Layton reports good results from Drug Take Back Day

LAYTON, Utah, April 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and people across the country and state were encouraged to drop of expired and unneeded prescription drugs at official collection sites.

Secure collection sites were established throughout Utah, and Layton City police shared the results of their effort.

“That’s 462 pounds of expired or unwanted medications we collected between our event today and our lobby drop box!,” the Layton City Police announced on its Facebook page.

“We’ve turned it all over to the DEA, who will have it incinerated. We’ll do another collection in the fall, but the drop box in our lobby is always open to take that unused medication you don’t want falling into the wrong hands.”

The day’s purpose is to keep drugs out of the wrong hands, the Take Back Day website says:

“According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

“The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”