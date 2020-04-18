Layton woman facing 10 felony charges of crimes against children in Davis, Cache counties

CACHE COUNTY, DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton woman has been charged on suspicion of 10 felony crimes against a child.
In Cache County, Mariah Keisha Butler, 28, faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Both are first-degree felonies.
The charges, filed Wednesday, stem from abuse alleged to have happened in 2009.
In Davis County, Butler faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each a second-degree felony. The Davis County charges, filed March 3, are related to child pornography.
According to documents filed in the 2nd District Court, Farmington, a search warrant was executed on Butler’s home in Davis County by state agencies and the FBI.
Investigators found “at least 10 videos and images of child rape,” documents say. Butler was identified after reportedly using a social media app commonly used for child exploitation materials, documents say. Videos featured young children who were being abused by adults and other children.
Butler was interviewed and reportedly “she admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography,” says the Davis County probable cause statement, reported by an officer of the Layton Police Department. The probable cause statement alleges Butler also advertised the videos.
On the Davis County Jail website, Butler’s arresting agency is listed as the FBI.