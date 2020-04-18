Layton woman facing 10 felony charges of crimes against children in Davis, Cache counties

CACHE COUNTY, DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton woman has been charged on suspicion of 10 felony crimes against a child.

In Cache County, Mariah Keisha Butler, 28, faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Both are first-degree felonies.

The charges, filed Wednesday, stem from abuse alleged to have happened in 2009.