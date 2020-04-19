LDS Charities provides COVID-19 supplies worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Latter-day Saint Charities is assisting in ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts around the world, said a news release from the Church.

“More than 110 projects with its humanitarian partners around the world are underway, including efforts to support frontline health care workers and patients in poverty-stricken areas,” the news release said. “Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Some of the projects include:

Lebanon

In Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Latter-day Saint Charities is working with international medical nonprofit MedGlobal, in partnership with Multi-Aid Programs (MAPS), a nongovernmental organization, to provide medical-grade face masks and other personal protective supplies and medications to combat COVID-19. “Lebanon has a large Syrian refugee population unable to afford medical services, and the pandemic has put a strain on the country’s health services,” the news release said.

Mongolia

The Church has shipped 10,000 masks from Salt Lake City to Mongolia to be distributed to doctors and other medical workers. The masks were delivered on April 15, to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, Latter-day Saints in Mongolia have prepared 5,000 sanitation kits that are being donated to those in need. On March 30, 4,000 kits, 100 blankets and 30 newborn blanket kits were donated to the Ministry of Health to be given to various hospitals and clinics. UNICEF is distributing the remaining 1,000 sanitation kits to orphanages in the country. The blankets and newborn kits were made by local church members.

Zimbabwe

Latter-day Saint Charities was mentioned in a news article in Zimbabwe for its donation of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, gloves and medical gowns, as well as hand sanitizer.

The Church’s donation was mobilized through the Angel of Hope Foundation.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that some of those face masks have already been allocated to the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure officers’ safety while at work.

Earlier this week, the Church’s First Presidency invited members to participate in relief efforts in their communities “as opportunities arise and as local government directives and personal circumstances allow.”