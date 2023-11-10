LDS Church announces 61 locations for Light the World Giving Machines

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be sponsoring Light the World Giving Machines in 61 locations around the world during the 2023 holiday season.

The machines feature 1,200 goods and services available for donation, including meals, groceries, shelter, clothing, health care, education, bedding, hygiene kits, job and career training, crops and livestock. The available items were requested and screened by local and international nonprofit organizations, church officials said.

The theme of the Salt Lake City-headquartered church’s Light the World Christmas initiative this year is “Let Your Light Shine,” words Jesus Christ spoke to followers, LDS Church officials said in a news release.

In 2022, donations to Light the World Giving Machines provided 2.2 million meals; 31 million water purification tablets (enough to purify 3.9 million gallons of water); vaccinations for 517,000 children; 41,000 chickens; school supplies for 28,000 children; 25,000 ducks; safe shelter for 3,400 people; scholarships for 3,000 children and teens; shoes, socks and warm winter clothing for 35,000 children and adults; 3,800 beehives; and the protection of 459 women and children from further domestic violence or child abuse, according to the news release.

Since the initiative launched in 2017, 1.5 million people have donated more than $22 million, church officials said.

The LDS Church covers all program operational expenses, allowing participating nonprofits to receive 100% of the collected funds, according to the news release.

During the 2023 Christmas season, Light the World Giving Machines can be found in the following 61 locations in seven countries:

United States

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Dallas

Dana Point, California

Denver

Des Moines, Iowa

Flagstaff, Arizona

Fort Worth (downtown), Texas

Forth Worth (Grapevine), Texas

Gila Valley, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

Henderson, Nevada

Honolulu

Houston

Huntington Beach, California

Indianapolis

Kaneohe, Hawaii

Kansas City, Missouri

Knoxville, Tennessee

Laie, Hawaii

Las Vegas (downtown Summerlin)

Modesto, California

Nashville, Tennessee

New York City (Times Square)

New York City (Church of Our Savior, 59th Avenue)

Omaha, Nebraska

Orem

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland, Oregon

Prescott, Arizona

Richmond, Virginia

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

Seattle

Snowflake, Arizona

St. Louis

Tucson, Arizona

Washington, D.C.

Australia

Brisbane

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Canada

Calgary

Toronto

Guatemala

Cobán

Guatemala City

Quetzaltenango

Mexico

Aragon

Cuernavaca

Pachuca

Puebla

Toluca

Tula

New Zealand

Auckland

Philippines

Cebu City

Manila

Participating global nonprofits

African Girls Hope Foundation

American Red Cross

Care USA

Care Canada

Church World Service

iDE

Lifting Hands International

Mentors International

UNICEF Australia

UNICEF Canada

UNICEF USA

WaterAid

Those unable to visit a physical machine can participate at GivingMachine.org beginning Monday, Nov. 13.