LDS Church announces funeral services for President M. Russell Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced funeral arrangements for President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ballard died on Sunday, Nov. 12. He was 95.

Services will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square this Friday, Nov. 17, between 11 a.m. and noon MST. The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older.

The Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend should be in their seats by 10:30 a.m. The Church campus buildings will be closed at 10:30 a.m. and will reopen following the funeral at 1 p.m.

The funeral services will be streamed live on the Church’s Broadcasts page and Inspiration and Events YouTube channel (both available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish), as well as BYUtv. It can also be viewed through this link.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

“There will be no public viewing, but expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Ballard’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts,” the LDS Church statement says.

“In lieu of flowers, President Ballard’s family has asked that donations be made to This Is The Place Heritage Park.”

President Ballard became an Apostle on Oct. 6, 1985, and LDS Church statement says.

“He was announced as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan 16, 2018. As with the Apostles in New Testament times, today’s Apostles are called to be special witnesses of Jesus Christ,” it says. “President Ballard was one of 15 men who oversee the growth and development of the global Church, which now numbers more than 17 million members.”

“President Ballard was never indecisive,” Church President Russell M. Nelson said. “He knew exactly what the Lord taught and how it could be applied in one’s personal life and bring joy and happiness.”