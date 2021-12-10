LDS Church announces new mission in Africa

KIGALI, Rwanda, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is creating a new mission in Africa, officials said Friday.

“The Rwanda Kigali Mission will open in July 2022,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “It will be created from three existing missions: the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East, Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi and Uganda Kampala Missions.”

Kigali is the capital city of Rwanda and has the largest population of any city in the country. The LDS Church currently has three branches in Rwanda.

A mission president and companion of the Rwanda Kigali Mission will be announced in January 2022, the news release said.

This will be the 39th mission in Africa and the 409th worldwide.