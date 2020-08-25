LDS Church announces new online system for temple prayer rolls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new online system for temple prayer rolls.

“It is a common practice among many people of faith to pray for loved ones when they face illness, afflictions or other challenges,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “In many faith traditions, this includes praying collectively for those with specific needs. The scriptures record multiple examples when Jesus Christ prayed in groups and admonished those present to also pray.”

In LDS Church temples, this practice is observed, the news release said. Members are invited to place the names of those in need on what is known as the “prayer roll” of the temple. Members then unite their faith in asking Heavenly Father to bless those persons whose names are on the prayer rolls.

“The First Presidency has announced that an online system has been created to allow members to send the names of family or friends to the temple, where those names will be placed on the prayer roll,” the news release added. “Requests to place a name on the temple prayer rolls can now be made by visiting any temple’s information page and clicking the prayer roll link.”

Requests can also be made through the “Temples” section of the Member Tools mobile app, beginning Aug. 25, for Android and Sept. 1, 2020 for iOS. Once the names are entered, they will be sent to that temple, or to the nearest operating temple if that temple is closed.