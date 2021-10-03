LDS Church announces plans for 13 new temples, 1 in Wasatch County; Provo Temple to undergo reconstruction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 13 more temples, with one in Utah, three more in the western U.S., and 9 in other countries.

Utah’s new temple will be the Heber Valley Temple, planned for Wasatch County. The other domestic temples will be the Rexburg North Temple, in Idaho; the Cody Temple, in Wyoming; and the Fort Worth Temple, in Texas.

The full list of new temples planned is:

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Tacloban City, Philippines

Monrovia, Liberia

Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Culiacán, México

Vitória, Brazil

La Paz, Bolivia

Santiago West, Chile

Fort Worth, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Rexburg North, Idaho

Heber Valley, Utah

LDS President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement. He also said that following the dedication of the Orem Utah Temple (ground was broken for it in September 2020), reconstruction will begin on the Provo Utah Temple. The latter temple was dedicated in February 1972.

Nelson has announced 83 new temples in the nearly four years he has served as president of the Church. The Church of Jesus Christ now has 265 temples announced, under construction or operating.

Each of the Church’s temples is a “house of the Lord,” where the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed, a statement from the Church says, adding “These are most sacred places of worship on the earth.”