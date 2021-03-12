LDS Church announces renovation plans for Manti Temple

MANTI, Utah, March 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced renovation plans for the Manti Temple.

“As announced in April of 2019, the Manti Temple is also scheduled to be renovated and renewed as part of our effort to preserve and extend the life of our pioneer-era temples,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “Beginning later this year, the Manti temple will begin a multi-year renovation that will include mechanical updates and other changes to prepare the temple to serve for generations.”

Similar to a change in the Salt Lake temple, the member experience in the Manti temple previously included a progressive room-to-room presentation by live actors. This will transition to single-room presentations by film, available in more than 80 languages.

“The murals will also be photographed, documented, and removed,” the news release said. “Some elements of the temple’s structure will be updated to accommodate these changes and improve accessibility for patrons.” The historic staircases in the Manti temple are being preserved during the renovations.

The news release added: “With each of these temples, there is a desire to ensure that the learning and experience are similar for all who come to the temple from anywhere in the world. The same ordinances, covenants and authority are available in every temple, and will now be presented in the same way, and now in more than 80 languages.”