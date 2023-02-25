LDS Church continues to send relief to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

TURKEY, SYRIA, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to send relief to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria with the help of other global organizations.

Since the February 6 quakes hit, the assistance provided by the LDS Church has totaled more than (U.S.) $5 million, a news release says.

“The losses and suffering caused by these earthquakes have been staggering,” Gérald Caussé, the Church’s presiding bishop, said in a released statement.

“Our hearts and prayers truly go out to our brothers and sisters in Türkiye and Syria. We are deeply grateful that we as a Church have the means to help them now and in their long journey to rebuild.”

The Church’s area office in Germany is sending 40 large tents, each of which can shelter 20 people, to Turkey. That office also is sending a supply of clothing for men, women and children.

“It’s wonderful when members of society of different faiths work together to provide help,” said Abdullah Kaya, a member of Frankfurt’s Foreigners Advisory Council.

The Turkish Consulate in Frankfurt has created a collection center to ensure reliable delivery of donations from Germany to earthquake victims.

Other Church-supported aid to Turkey is being provided through such organizations as Project HOPE and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA). This aid includes food, water, shelter, health clinics, heaters, coats, medical supplies, hygiene kits, blankets, baby items and generators.

In Syria, the Church is supporting the work of such organizations as MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, the International Medical Corps and Rahma Worldwide. This includes medical care for tens of thousands of people, along with food, water, shelter, blankets, fuel, hygiene kits, baby supplies and sanitation services.

Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints works to relieve suffering, fosters self-reliance, and provides opportunities for service, the statement says, adding that it follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked, and visit the sick and afflicted.

The Church’s humanitarian outreach is made possible by the donations and volunteerism of Latter-day Saints and friends of the faith. More than 6 million hours of labor are contributed each year by volunteers in support of welfare initiatives.

The Church sponsors relief and development projects in more than 180 countries and territories and gives assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation or nationality, the statement says.

The projects in Turkey and Syria are funded in part by LDS Charities Australia.