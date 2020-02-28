LDS Church discourages members outside the U.S. from traveling to April’s General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that members of the Church living outside the United States are discouraged from traveling to Utah to attend the General Conference sessions in April.

The LDS Church said in a press release leadership sessions for General Authorities, Area Seventies, and General Officers presently scheduled to be held on April 2–3, in conjunction with the General Conference, have been postponed for six months, until Oct. 1–2 of this year.

Therefore, General Authorities serving outside of the United States and all Area Seventies are excused from attending the general conference in Salt Lake City, the news release said.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with deep concern for global health considerations, as well as sympathy for all who have been or may be affected by the COVID-19 virus, we are postponing leadership meetings associated with the upcoming general conference,” the First Presidency said in a prepared statement.

“We wish to be good global citizens and do what we can to limit the spread of this disease. We also want to relieve concerns of our leaders, members, and their families related to the uncertainties of travel at this time.”

This postponement applies only to pre-conference leadership meetings. Present plans call for the general sessions of the April 2020 conference to be held as previously announced, the news release said.

“We are grateful that all members who do not travel to Salt Lake City will be able to view the proceedings of April general conference through technology,” the First Presidency stated. “With great compassion, we pray for all whose lives have been affected by this illness.”