LDS Church donates $4M to assist families displaced by Ukraine conflict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday announced $4 million in donations to assist families in Europe displaced by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The LDS Church donated $2 million each to the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP), according to a news release.

The donation to UNHCR will provide blankets, solar lanterns, tents and shelters to an estimated 40,000 displaced families, while the contribution to the WFP will help provide food for 11,000 people for four months, the release states.

“This is going to go to those in need on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries right away,” Lacey Stone, USA for UNHCR’s director of private sector engagement and partnerships, stated in the news release.

Monday’s donations are the latest in the LDS Church’s relief efforts for refugees in Europe. Church members have been assisting families in Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain, providing food, clothing, baby items and shelter, according to a news release.

“I have seen many mothers with little children that struggled because of the cold weather and extreme exhaustion,” said Carmen Pârnău, a volunteer in Romania, according to the release.