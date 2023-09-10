LDS Church: Elder Jeffery R. Holland recovering at home after hospitalization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued an update on the health of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland.

“After an extended hospital stay, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is now recuperating at home,” it says.

“Elder Holland and his children are very grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf during this health challenge and time of sorrow following the passing of Sister Holland. As his health improves, he looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry.”

An LDS Church statement issued in early August said Holland had been hospitalized for “observation and treatment of ongoing health complications.” Wife Patricia Terry Holland, a former counselor in the Young Women General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had died on July 20 after a brief hospitalization.

In April of this year, Elder Holland was released from Church duties because he and wife Patricia had COVID-19, an earlier Church statement said.