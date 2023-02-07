LDS Church extending disaster relief to quake victims

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – In response to the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, the Europe Central Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of many lives as a result of the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria. We express our love and support to the people of those countries as they deal with this terrible tragedy.

“Our prayers, and the prayers of Latter-day Saints across Europe, are with them as they begin to recover from this disaster. The Church is currently reaching out to other relief organizations, both globally and in-country, to offer assistance.”

The statement is signed by the church’s Europe Central Area Presidency: Elder Massimo De Feo, Elder Erich W. Kopischke, and Elder Ruben V. Alliaud.