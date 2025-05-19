LDS Church First Presidency offers goodwill message to Pope Leo XIV

VATICAN, May 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Matthew S. Holland of the Seventy attended the Mass of Inauguration for His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

The Church was one of the global religions that were present for this event, joining government and interfaith leaders at the Vatican, a news release says.

Holland also presented a congratulatory letter from the First Presidency:

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Apostolic Palace

00120 Vatican City

Your Holiness:

On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we send our warmest regards upon your election as the Bishop of Rome and Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. This vital responsibility requires great wisdom, humility, strength, and compassion. Your lifetime of faith and admirable character leave you well prepared to answer this call to serve God’s children.

We deeply appreciate our longstanding relationship with the Catholic Church and the many ways we have worked together to relieve suffering around the globe. We look forward to continuing our work towards a world where peace, human life and dignity, and religious freedom are cherished and protected. We share your commitment to follow the example of Jesus Christ and welcome further opportunities to collaborate in caring for those in need.

May the Lord guide and sustain you as you embark on this weighty new ministry that is so vital and needed in the world today.

Sincerely,

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring