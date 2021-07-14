LDS Church: José Maria Batalla, Bolivia Cochabamba Mission president, dead at 60

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — José Maria Batalla, president of the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on Tuesday after an illness, Church officials have announced.

“President Batalla, age 60, passed away this morning of cardiac arrest, after a nearly two-month battle with COVID-19,” the Church statement says. “Sister Valeria Batalla, was at her husband’s side when he passed, at a rehabilitation hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“President and Sister Batalla have been serving as mission leaders in Bolivia since July 2020 and are from Nordelta, Argentina,” the statement says.

“He previously served as an Area Seventy, stake president, and bishop. President Batalla is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

“We express our love and condolences to President Batalla’s family, along with the missionaries he led in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. We pray that all will feel the Savior’s love as they honor and remember this faithful leader and his devotion to the Church.”