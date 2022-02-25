LDS Church leaders address ‘armed conflict’ in Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released a statement surrounding Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The online statement, posted Friday afternoon, is as follows:

We are heartbroken and deeply concerned by the armed conflict now raging. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has members in each of the affected areas and throughout the world. Our minds and hearts have been turned toward them and all our brothers and sisters.

We continue to pray for peace. We know that enduring peace can be found through Jesus Christ. He can calm and comfort our souls even in the midst of terrible conflicts. He taught us to love God and our neighbors.

We pray that this armed conflict will end quickly, that the controversies will end peacefully and that peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts. We plead with world leaders to seek for such resolutions and peace.

The First Presidency

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, that missionaries in Ukraine would be temporarily re-assigned to other locations “due to tensions in Ukraine.”