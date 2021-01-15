LDS Church leaders ‘condemn violence, lawless behavior during times of unrest’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released a statement expressing “deep concern over the current political and cultural divisions and condemned the recent violence and suggestion of further violence.”

The statement, posted on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website Friday, reminds members the Church is “neutral in matters of party politics, we remind our members — whatever their individual political views — to be united in our commitment to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His teachings.

“As His followers, we should treat one another and all of God’s children with respect, dignity, and love. No political or other affiliation should supersede that covenant and sacred responsibility,” the statement says.

The Church announcement comes one day after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency ahead of planned protests at the State Capitol this weekend.

The full statement by the Church is as follows:

“Principles of government that allow God’s children to maintain human dignity and freedom belong to all mankind. (see ‘Doctrine and Covenants’ 98:5).

“With great concern we observe the political and cultural divisions in the United States and around the world. We condemn violence and lawless behavior, including the recent violence in Washington, D.C. and any suggestion of further violence. While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is neutral in matters of party politics, we remind our members — whatever their individual political views — to be united in our commitment to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His teachings. As His followers, we should treat one another and all of God’s children with respect, dignity, and love. No political or other affiliation should supersede that covenant and sacred responsibility.

“We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace. As citizens of the United States look ahead to the Inauguration of a new President, we urge our members to honor democratic institutions and processes, and to obey, honor, and sustain the law (see ‘Articles of Faith’ 1:12).”