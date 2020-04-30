LDS Church: Missionary reassignments now underway worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday missionary reassignments are now underway worldwide.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many missionaries around the world have returned to their home countries to self-isolate, while others have completed online training for their missionary training center experience,” said a news release from LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

“Since that time, most missionaries have expressed a desire to begin or continue serving as soon as possible.”

The process of reassigning these missionaries to missions in their home countries is underway, and they have started receiving their new assignments, the news release said.

“All reassignments are being made by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” the news release said. “Many missionaries throughout the world have already begun their new assignments, and some missionaries in the United States and Canada will depart for their new assignments beginning next week. Missionary travel to missions will continue on a staggered basis throughout the next several months, based on local circumstances.”

Once in their new assignments, missionaries will take part in activities appropriate to the local communities where they will serve. All missionaries will continue to strictly follow local and national public health guidelines relating to travel, personal interaction, and preventing any further spread of COVID-19.

At this point, it is unknown how long missionaries will serve in their new assignments, the news release said. Any return to their original missions is dependent on conditions associated with the pandemic.

“We are grateful for the missionaries around the world, and those preparing to serve, who have shown faith and resilience in the middle of this uncertain time,” the news release said. “We are confident they will have positive, meaningful experiences as they serve the Lord and seek to share His love with others.”