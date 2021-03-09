LDS Church: Nauvoo Pageant delayed until 2022, Hill Cumorah Pageant canceled in final year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reported Tuesday that two of its scheduled pageants have been canceled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hill Cumorah Pageant, which was to have its final season this year, has been canceled and will not be held in future years. The Nauvoo Pageant also will not be held in 2021, but will return in 2022, the Church statement says.

In place of the canceled performances, the Church will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant.

“This event will commemorate the contributions of tens of thousands of volunteer participants through the years,” the statement says. “The broadcast can be viewed beginning on July 9, 2021, on broadcasts (on) ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The video will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese.”

The annual Nauvoo Pageant is next scheduled for July 5–30, 2022.

British Pageant

The British Pageant will continue every four years under area leadership. The next showing is scheduled for 2022. Specific dates will be released later.

Mesa Pageant

The Mesa Pageant has not been held since renovation of the Mesa Temple began in 2018. After the temple renovation is complete, the pageant will continue annually under area leadership.