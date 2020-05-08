LDS Church: Observe COVID-19 guidelines at airports as missionaries depart for service, return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — As more missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leave for new assignments or return from service, Church officials again are urging missionaries and their families and friends to observe guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“As we have recently announced, missionaries throughout the world are departing for their new assignments and will continue to do so during the next several months. Others are returning home at the end of their service,” said Daniel Woodruff, LDS Church spokesman, in a prepared statement.

“When they depart or return home – regardless of location – we ask missionaries and their families to strictly follow established guidelines to prevent the spread of illness while at the airport or on an airplane.

“Families should limit the number of people picking up, dropping off, or accompanying a missionary based on local airport regulations. Whenever missionaries are inside the airport or an airplane, they should wear a mask, avoid congregating in groups, not shake hands or hug, and obey all social distancing measures.

“Above all, missionaries and their families should promptly follow all instructions from airport officials or volunteers. We appreciate the cooperation of missionaries and their families as we all work to follow these important safety guidelines.”