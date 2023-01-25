LDS Church offers update on Salt Lake Temple renovations, now entering 4th year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released photos of the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, now entering its fourth year.

The temple, dedicated in 1893, was closed when renovations began in 2019 for a general remodeling and seismic renovations.

The Church statement says that in 2022, the following work took place:

Crews began Main Street Plaza work, which includes waterproofing and landscaping

They continued work on the “jack and bore” process of installing reinforced concrete beams under the existing foundations of the temple

They installed waterproofing and snow-melting heating conduit on the Church Office Building plaza. Began new paving work.

Crews completed excavation on the north side of the temple

Began construction of the guest experience pavilions south of the temple

Began construction of the three additional lower floors of the temple addition (just north of the temple), which will include two baptistries, sealing (or marriage ceremony) rooms, dressing rooms, and administrative offices

Completed excavation on the northwest corner of Temple Square, where there will be gardens for peaceful contemplation; removed portions of the wall

In 2023, the following work is expected to begin or continue:

Begin additional work on some of the areas surrounding Temple Square, including renovations on the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Beehive House, and Lion House

Continue construction of the guest experience pavilions south of the temple

Complete the Church Office Building plaza (expected in late fall)

Complete the Main Street Plaza (expected in late fall)

Complete the gardens and additional facilities in the northwest corner of Temple Square (expected in early fall)

Install structural steel frames inside the tower spires

Begin installation of base isolator system

Complete the structural work of the three new floors on the north side of the historic temple; Begin finish work

Reinforce the stone walls and towers, which includes vertical drilling from the wall and tower columns to accommodate and connect post-tensioned cables to the new foundation

To see a video on the Temple’s seismic upgrade, click the Church Newsroom website.