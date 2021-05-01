LDS Church Pres. Russell M. Nelson announces temple to be built in Ephraim

EPHRIAM, Utah, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced on Saturday that the Church intends to build a new temple in Ephraim, Utah.

The announcement comes prior to the planned October closing of the Manti Temple for renovation and revision. The pioneer-era Manti temple was the third LDS Temple dedicated, and the only one dedicated by Lorenzo Snow, who did so in 1888.

In a video presentation, Nelson said he had the “distinct impression” that a new temple should be built in Ephraim to serve the growing central Utah population, including students of Snow College.

Nelson also said the Manti Temple would be renovated and revised, adding video capabilities so presentations could be offered in numerous languages, but every effort to preserve pioneer-era murals and other craftsman features would be made.

Nelson announced in March of this year that the Manti Temple would close for updates, to include:

Mechanical and structural updates will be made to accommodate an altered floor plan, improve accessibility for patrons, and prepare the temple to serve for generations to come.

The progressive room-to-room presentation of the endowment by live actors will be replaced by single-room video presentations.

The instruction room murals will be photographed, documented, and will remain in the Manti Temple, Nelson said on May 1. A previous announcement had said some might be removed for display elsewhere.

The historic spiral staircases will remain.

Ephraim is about seven miles northeast of Manti.

Nelson did not share a timeline for the Ephraim Temple’s building. Gephardt Daily will provide information as it becomes available.