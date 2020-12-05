LDS Church Pres. Russell M. Nelson thanks followers for flood of ‘gratitude’ posts on social media

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pres. Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday issued a message and video thanking his followers for their messages of gratitude, posted on social media, as he asked.

His new message follows:

On Nov. 20, I offered a message and prayer of gratitude for the world and everyone in it. I am grateful and humbled that you would join in thanking God for His countless blessings to each of us.

I urge you to make expressing gratitude to God a part of your daily life. An attitude of gratitude gives us better perspective and more peace of mind and heart.

I hope you will also continue to pray daily to our Heavenly Father. We are His children, and He loves us with the care of a tender parent.

Now, as we enter the Christmas season and celebrate the living Christ, one of the most powerful ways we can show our gratitude is by serving His children. Let us follow His example to “Light the World” by loving and serving others, one by one. #GiveThanks #LightTheWorld

See the post, with the video, below.