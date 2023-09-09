LDS Church Pres. Russell M. Nelson turns 99 today

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson, 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turned 99 today, Sept. 9.

On Friday, the day before his birthday, President Nelson participated in meetings and other duties in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

He and his wife, Wendy, then met in his office with his children and their spouses and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, and took pictures.

His office includes a display of birthday cards and greetings sent from Latter-day Saints and acquaintances.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Wendy, pose with his eight of his 10 children and their spouses gathered in honor of his 99th birthday in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Photo: 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

In the 60 years following his birth in 1924 in Salt Lake City, President Nelson became a husband and father, raised a family of 10 children, and became a world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher. He entered full-time Church service as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984 and was set apart as president of the Church on January 14, 2018.

Russell M Nelson is shown as a toddler a teen and a surgeon in Photos provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints Credit Photo 2023 Intellectual Reserve

During his first address as an Apostle at the April 1984 general conference, he testified, “Now, I understand fully that the call to the Holy Apostleship is one of witness to the world of the divinity of the Lord Jesus the Christ. I know that salvation is centered in Him!” (“Call to the Holy Apostleship,” April 1984).

A testimony shared in the most recent general conference also focused on the Savior: “Whatever questions or problems you have, the answer is always found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Learn more about His atonement, His love, His mercy, His doctrine and His restored gospel of healing and progression. Turn to Him! Follow Him!” (“The Answer is Always Jesus Christ,” April 2023).