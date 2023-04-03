LDS Church president announces plans to build 15 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build 15 new temples in the coming years, President Russell M. Nelson announced Sunday.

President Nelson made the announcement during the final session of the church’s April 2023 General Conference.

“Jesus Christ is the reason we build temples,” Nelson said. “Each is his holy house. Making covenants and receiving essential ordinances in the temple, as well as seeking to draw closer to him there, will bless your life in ways no other kind of worship can. For this reason, we are doing all within our power to make the blessings of the temple more accessible to our members around the world.”

New temples will be built in:

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Hamburg, Germany

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Jakarta, Indonesia

Iquitos, Peru

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Winchester, Virginia

Since becoming the church president in 2018, Nelson has announced 133 new temples.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred places of worship on earth. The primary purpose of temples is for church members to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors, church officials said.