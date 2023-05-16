LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson, 98, confirms rumor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed some gossip on Tuesday.

“You may have heard a rumor that someone saw me somewhere using a walker or a wheelchair,” said Nelson, 98, in a light-hearted Twitter post that included photographic evidence.

“Well, it’s not a rumor. From time to time, I’m having a small challenge with my balance. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised when little issues arise as I near the century mark.

“Gratefully, my heart is good, my spirit is strong as are my legs, and my brain still works. I love you my dear brothers and sisters, and am grateful every day to serve the Lord and you. Little challenges with balance should be the least of our worries. Onward and upward!”

Russell, a former surgeon, was called to serve as president of the LDS Church on Jan. 14, 2018.