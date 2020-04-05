LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson announces 8 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced at the last afternoon of the 190th General Conference plans to build eight new temples throughout the world.

The LDS Church said in a news release the locations of the temples will be:

Bahía Blanca, Argentina

Tallahassee, Florida

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Benin City, Nigeria

Syracuse, Utah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

The new temple in Syracuse, located about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City, will be Utah’s 23rd temple. As the Church’s world headquarters, Utah has 2.1 million Church members.

There are 17 operating temples in the state, including the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Logan, Jordan River, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, St. George, Salt Lake and Vernal.

Announced temples in Utah include the Saratoga Springs Temple, Layton Utah Temple, a temple in Washington County, Tooele Valley Utah Temple, Taylorsville Utah Temple and the Orem Utah Temple.

During the Sunday morning of General Conference, Nelson presented a proclamation in honor of the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.