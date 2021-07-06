LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson announces reopening of all temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the reopening of all the church’s temples Monday.

The Kyiv Ukraine Temple, which reopened Monday, July 5, is the last of the faith’s 160 operating temples to resume worship since all closed at the onset of the pandemic, said a news release from the LDS Church.

“Because COVID-19 conditions vary widely around the world, temple operations are adjusted weekly and temporarily paused when necessary,” the news release said. “Worship in 10 temples is currently paused and will resume as soon as local conditions allow. Another eight temples are closed for renovation.”

The message from Nelson, which was posted on Facebook and Instagram, reads in full:

“With the re-opening of the Kyiv Ukraine Temple today, every temple in the world has now reopened and resumed some level of operations! We may now serve and worship the Lord in these sacred edifices the world over and participate in precious ordinances. This is cause for celebration!

“I will never forget the day near the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic when we had to make the excruciating decision to close the temples. The rapid spread of the virus made this decision inevitable, but it was a painful one. I couldn’t help but wonder how the Prophet Joseph Smith and all of my predecessors would feel about the action we were taking.

“But now, with the temples open, our work for those on both sides of the veil can be resumed. To have all our temples reopened, at least to some degree, is a cause for rejoicing.

“I am grateful for the many scientists, health care workers, and leaders who have stemmed the tide of this virus such that we can now safely gather in larger numbers. And I thank you, my dear brothers and sisters, for your patience and worthiness to serve.”