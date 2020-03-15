LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson offers message of hope over COVID-19 crisis

My Message of Hope and Love for You My dear friends, our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ know us, love us, and are watching over us. Of that we can be certain.These unique challenges will pass in due time. I remain optimistic for the future. I know the great and marvelous blessings that God has in store for those who love Him and serve Him. I see evidence of His hand in this holy work in so many ways.So, during these uncertain times, be comforted by this promise from the Savior. He said, “I the Lord am bound when ye do what I say.” I promise you that joy is always within the reach of everyone who will hear Him and obey His laws.I love you. I pray for you. And I promise that you will receive comfort and peace as you continue to hear Him. Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Saturday, March 14, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is offering a message of hope as millions worldwide struggle to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video released Saturday afternoon, Nelson, the prophet and spiritual leader for nearly 15 million followers, told church “members to care for themselves and minister to those in need.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made numerous announcements in the last few days, including the decision that April’s General Conference will take place without an audience present.

The text of Nelson’s message released Saturday is below:

My beloved brothers and sisters, we are living in a remarkable age when we constantly see the hand of the Lord in the lives of his children. Our Heavenly father and his son, Jesus Christ, know us, love us and are watching over us. Of that, we can be certain.

At the same time, as you are well aware, we as a global Church are facing a unique challenge. COVID-19 and its resulting illness has affected thousands of lives and interrupted many regular routines.

We pray for those who are suffering and for those who have lost loved ones. After prayerful consideration, and with our deep desire to be part of the solution to this challenge, we have recently made many temporary adjustments to the way we worship and serve the Lord. We are most grateful for your faith, your prayers, your cooperation and understanding.

These unique challenges will pass in due time. I remain optimistic for the future. I know the great and marvelous blessings that God has in store for those who love him and serve him. I see evidence of his hand in this holy work in so many ways. So, during these uncertain times, be comforted by this promise from the Savior. He said, ‘I, the Lord, am bound when ye do what I say.’

“I promise you that joy is always within the reach of everyone who will hear him and obey his laws. Brothers and sisters, please take good care of yourselves and your loved ones. And look for opportunities to help those around you, near and far. We have the great privilege of ministering to our neighbors wherever they live.

Temporary changes in our normal routine may allow additional time to experience how precious home-centered gospel study can be. Don’t hesitate to use the new Book of Mormon videos and other technology to study the gospel of Jesus Christ.

We are all looking forward to General Conference. Then we will focus on the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness. That gospel provides certain hope and help to a troubled world.

I love you, I pray for you, and I promise you will receive comfort and peace as you continue to hear Him.