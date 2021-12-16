LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson shares Christmas video message

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a Christmas video Thursday.

“The Christmas season is near and dear to my heart, as I know it is to many of you,” Nelson says in the video. “Given all we have experienced this past year and more, may I share a message about how we can transform lives during this special time of year. As you watch, I invite you to ponder the ways you personally can reach out and help others experience the light of Jesus Christ this Christmas.”

He added: “When so many around us are burdened with fear and uncertainty, I invite you to make room in your heart for those around you who may be struggling to see the light of the Savior and to feel His love. No gifts will mean as much as acts of pure love you offer to the lonely, the worn down and the weary. These are gifts that remind us and them of the true reason for the season: the gift of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, who was born to cast out all fear and bring everlasting light and joy to all who follow Him.”

For more information about LDS Church Christmas events, including a television retrospective entitled “20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” click here.