LDS Church president thanks followers for recovery prayers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has thanked his followers for their prayers of support following his fall and back injury two months ago.

“Thank you for your prayers for me during the last two months,” Nelson said in a social media post. “My recovery from my fall in September when I injured the muscles in my back has been rigorous. I have needed your prayers.”

Nelson, 99, attested to the power of prayer.

“The apostle James taught that the effectual fervent prayers of righteous men and women ‘availeth much,'” Nelson wrote. “Your prayers opened the heavens, and the Lord is blessing me.

“Your prayers have lifted my spirits and bolstered my courage and my great desire to soldier on. In short, the Lord has responded to your prayers and expressions of love, and He is helping me to heal.”

Nelson wrote that followers’ prayers “have lifted my spirits and bolstered my courage and my great desire to soldier on. In short, the Lord has responded to your prayers and expressions of love, and He is helping me to heal.



“I am grateful to report that throughout the last two months, I have been able to attend most meetings of the First Presidency virtually. Now I am slowly returning to the office on selected days while continuing to use technology as needed.



“The work of the Lord continues to move on, under His direction. Thirty-six new missions will be created in 2024. The Lord is truly hastening His work, and we are blessed to be part of it.



“Thank you again, my dear brothers and sisters. You have blessed me to feel the power of prayer and the reality of the Lord’s love in a most personal way. I love you!”