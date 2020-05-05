LDS Church releases plans for residential community near Tooele Valley Utah Temple

TOOELE, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Plans have been released for a new residential community to be built around the site of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The temple will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and U.S. Highway 36 in Erda, said a news release from the LDS Church. The community surrounding the temple is being proposed by Suburban Land Reserve, Inc., a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of the Church, the news release said.

SLR has released new renderings and a site plan showing what the community will look like. Renderings showing the planned design of the temple were released previously.

“This development will improve and enhance the vacant land around the temple site for generations to come,” said Ashley Powell, managing director of Investment Properties. “We are committed to developing a vibrant neighborhood where people of different ages and income levels will enjoy living within walking distance of the temple. The temple’s timeless architecture and manicured grounds will be a beautiful, enduring central feature of the community for all who will live there, regardless of religious affiliation.”

The concept plan, which is subject to approval by the Tooele County Commission, includes more than 32 acres of open space, parks and walking trails set among single-family homes to be built on a variety of lot sizes, as well as a 55+ active adult community of attached homes, the news release said. If the concept plan is approved, SLR will engage leading local and regional homebuilders to construct the proposed community.

New sewer, water and other utilities infrastructure will be needed to improve this largely vacant land, the news release said.

“In addition to contributing to needed utility infrastructure around the temple, this community will help protect the temple and create a place where people can enjoy the setting of this sacred building in ways that are important and meaningful to them,” said Steve Romney, president of SLR.

The timeline for construction will be determined following local government approval of the concept plan and will depend on market demand. A groundbreaking date for the temple has not been set yet. In seeking approval for the residential development surrounding the temple, SLR is working closely with Tooele County elected officials, Tooele County planning staff and the Utah Department of Transportation to ensure the concept plan meets or exceeds all applicable land-use standards and regulations.