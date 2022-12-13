LDS Church releases statement on Respect for Marriage Act passage into law; reiterates its doctrine marriage is between man and woman

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
File photo: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The new law requires the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. It also repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which barred same-sex couples legally married in their home states from receiving the some federal benefits available to couples in opposite-sex marriages.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here