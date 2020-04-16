LDS Church releases time-lapse video of Salt Lake City Temple renovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released time-lapse video captured during the first three months of renovation at the Salt Lake City Temple.

The 126-year-old temple was decommissioned in January 2020, with plans to reopen in 2024.

“Time-lapse videos will be released regularly throughout the duration of the project,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “This first video highlights progress on the south side of the site.”

Work is underway to remove the upper tower finials, the news release said. This work was planned for a later phase of the project but was brought forward following the seismic event of March 18. A large crane was installed on-site on April 2 to complete this work.

Abatement work to remove lead and asbestos from the existing temple annex on the north side continues.

Backfill of the excavated South Visitors’ Center is also ongoing, the news release said.