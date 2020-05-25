Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases updated list of temples in first phase of reopening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated the list of temples in the first phase of reopening Monday.
“The reopening of temples will proceed in a cautious and carefully planned and coordinated manner based on local government restrictions and as authorized by the Temple Department,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “The four phases of opening are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple, and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district.”
Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment
- Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions
Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only
- Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals
- Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations
Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions
- Continue providing ordinances for living individuals
- Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner
- Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed
Phase 4: Open for full operations
- Resume regular temple operations
As directed by the Temple Department, other temples will be reopened based on local government and public health directives. They will follow this same phased approach in reopening, beginning with husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.
Ordinance Priority
For currently scheduled living ordinances, members will be contacted by temple staff to confirm their appointment or to reschedule. Priority for scheduling ordinances will then be given to members who had their appointments canceled because of temple closures. Members in this circumstance should call the temple to schedule an ordinance. Final priority will then be given to new appointments.
Information About Specific Temples
Members can see the opening status of their specific temple and any restrictions by going to this temple list PDF or to Temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Temple presidents will also work with Area Seventies to share information on the reopening status of their assigned temple.
Safety
In addition to the processes outlined above, each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons, the news release said. This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent handwashing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis. Adjustments to temple operating schedules, seating arrangements and temple facilities will also be made to further increase safety.
Temple Status
The following 17 temples began Phase 1 of reopening on May 11:
- Boise Idaho Temple
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Frankfurt Germany Temple
- Freiberg Germany Temple
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Monticello Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Stockholm Sweden Temple
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple
The following 17 temples began Phase 1 of reopening on May 18:
- Atlanta Georgia Temple
- Billings Montana Temple
- Birmingham Alabama Temple
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple
- Gilbert Arizona Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Memphis Tennessee Temple
- Nashville Tennessee Temple
- Phoenix Arizona Temple
- Seoul Korea Temple
- Snowflake Arizona Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- Taipei Taiwan Temple
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
- Tucson Arizona Temple
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple
The following 18 temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 25, bringing to date a total of 52 temples reopening:
- Anchorage Alaska Temple
- Cardston Alberta Temple
- Columbus Ohio Temple
- Dallas Texas Temple
- Denver Colorado Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Edmonton Alberta Temple
- Fort Collins Colorado Temple
- Helsinki Finland Temple
- Houston Texas Temple
- Kansas City Missouri Temple
- Louisville Kentucky Temple
- Mount Timpanogos Temple
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple
- Orlando Florida Temple
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple
The following 14 temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on June 1, bringing to date a total of 66 temples reopening:
- Adelaide Australia Temple
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
- Calgary Alberta Temple
- Fukuoka Japan Temple
- Melbourne Australia Temple
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple
- Perth Australia Temple
- Raleigh North Carolina Temple
- San Antonio Texas Temple
- St. Louis Missouri Temple
- Sydney Australia Temple
- The Hague Netherlands Temple
- Vernal Utah Temple