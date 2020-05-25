Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases updated list of temples in first phase of reopening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated the list of temples in the first phase of reopening Monday.

“The reopening of temples will proceed in a cautious and carefully planned and coordinated manner based on local government restrictions and as authorized by the Temple Department,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “The four phases of opening are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple, and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district.”

Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment

Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only

Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals

Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions

Continue providing ordinances for living individuals

Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner

Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed

Phase 4: Open for full operations

Resume regular temple operations

As directed by the Temple Department, other temples will be reopened based on local government and public health directives. They will follow this same phased approach in reopening, beginning with husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

Ordinance Priority

For currently scheduled living ordinances, members will be contacted by temple staff to confirm their appointment or to reschedule. Priority for scheduling ordinances will then be given to members who had their appointments canceled because of temple closures. Members in this circumstance should call the temple to schedule an ordinance. Final priority will then be given to new appointments.

Information About Specific Temples

Members can see the opening status of their specific temple and any restrictions by going to this temple list PDF or to Temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Temple presidents will also work with Area Seventies to share information on the reopening status of their assigned temple.

Safety

In addition to the processes outlined above, each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons, the news release said. This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent handwashing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis. Adjustments to temple operating schedules, seating arrangements and temple facilities will also be made to further increase safety.

Temple Status

The following 17 temples began Phase 1 of reopening on May 11:

Boise Idaho Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

The following 17 temples began Phase 1 of reopening on May 18:

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Billings Montana Temple

Birmingham Alabama Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Copenhagen Denmark Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Taipei Taiwan Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

The following 18 temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 25, bringing to date a total of 52 temples reopening:

Anchorage Alaska Temple

Cardston Alberta Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Denver Colorado Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

Fort Collins Colorado Temple

Helsinki Finland Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Kansas City Missouri Temple

Louisville Kentucky Temple

Mount Timpanogos Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Orlando Florida Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

The following 14 temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on June 1, bringing to date a total of 66 temples reopening: