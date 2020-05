LDS Church releases updated list of temples in first phase of reopening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated the list of temples in the first phase of reopening Monday.

“Under this phase, living husband-and-wife sealing ordinances are performed for members who have been previously endowed under strict guidelines and safety precautions,” said a news release from the LDS Church.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced its first step in its “careful, phased reopening of temples.”

Temple Re-Opening Status

Reopening Phases

1 – Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment

2 – All living ordinances by appointment

3 – All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment

4 – All normal operations

Aba Nigeria: Closed

Accra Ghana: Closed

Adelaide Australia: Closed

Albuquerque New Mexico: Closed

Anchorage Alaska: Closed

Apia Samoa: Closed

Arequipa Peru: Closed

Asuncion Paraguay: Closed

Atlanta Georgia: 1

Barranquilla Colombia: Closed

Baton Rouge Louisana: Closed

Bern Switzerland: Closed

Billings Montana: 1

Birmingham Alabama: 1

Bismarck North Dakota: 1

Bogota Colombia: Closed

Boise Idaho: 1

Boston Massachusetts: Closed

Bountiful Utah: 1

Brigham City Utah: 1

Brisbane Australia: Closed

Buenos Aires Argentina: Closed

Calgary Alberta: Closed

Campinas Brazil: Closed

Caracas Venezuela: Closed

Cardston Alberta: Closed

Cebu City Philippines: Closed

Cedar City Utah: 1

Chicago Illinois: Closed

Ciudad Juarez Mexico: Closed

Cochabamba Bolivia: Closed

Colonia Juarez Chihuahua Mexico: Closed

Columbia River Washington: Closed

Columbia South Carolina: Closed

Columbus Ohio: Closed

Concepcion Chile: Closed

Copenhagen Denmark: 1

Córdoba Argentina Temple Argentina: Closed

Curitiba Brazil: Closed

Dallas Texas: Closed

Denver Colorado: Closed

Detroit Michigan: Closed

Draper Utah: Closed

Durban South Africa: Closed

Edmonton Alberta: Closed

Fort Collins Colorado: Closed

Fort Lauderdale Florida: Closed

Fortaleza Brazil: Closed

Frankfurt Germany: 1

Freiberg Germany: 1

Fresno California: Closed

Fukuoka Japan: Closed

Gilbert Arizona 1

Guadalajara Mexico: Closed

Guatemala City Guatemala: Closed

Guayaquil Ecuador: Closed

Halifax Nova Scotia: Closed

Hamilton New Zealand: Closed

Hartford Connecticut: Closed

Helsinki Finland: Closed

Hermosillo Mexico: Closed

Hong Kong China: Closed

Houston Texas: Closed

Idaho Falls Idaho: 1

Indianapolis Indiana: Closed

Johannesburg South Africa: Closed

Jordan River Utah: 1

Kansas City Missouri: Closed

Kinshasa DRC: Closed

Kona Hawaii: Closed

Kyiv Ukraine: Closed

Laie Hawaii: Closed

Las Vegas Nevada: Closed

Lima Peru: Closed

Lisbon Portugal: Closed

Logan Utah: 1

London England: Closed

Los Angeles California: Closed

Louisville Kentucky: Closed

Lubbock Texas: Closed

Madrid Spain: Closed

Manaus Brazil: Closed

Manhattan New York: Closed

Manila Philippines: Closed

Manti Utah: 1

Medford Oregon: Closed

Melbourne Australia: Closed

Memphis Tennessee: 1

Merida Mexico: Closed

Meridian Idaho: Closed

Mesa Arizona: Closed

Mexico City Mexico: Closed

Monterrey Mexico: Closed

Montevideo Uruguay: Closed

Monticello Utah: 1

Montreal Quebec: Closed

Mount Timpanogos Utah: Closed

Nashville Tennessee: 1

Nauvoo Illinois: Closed

Newport Beach California: Closed

Nuku’alofa Tonga: Closed

Oakland California: Closed

Oaxaca Mexico: Closed

Ogden Utah: 1

Oklahoma City Oklahoma: Closed

Oquirrh Mountain Utah: 1

Orlando Florida: Closed

Palmyra New York: Closed

Panama City Panama: Closed

Papeete Tahiti: Closed

Paris France: Closed

Payson Utah: 1

Perth Australia: Closed

Philadelphia Pennsylvania: Closed

Phoenix Arizona: 1

Port-Au-Prince Haiti: Closed

Portland Oregon: Closed

Porto Alegre Brazil: Closed

Preston England: Closed

Provo City Center: 1

Provo Utah: 1

Quetzaltenango Guatemala: Closed

Raleigh North Carolina: Closed

Recife Brazil: Closed

Redlands California: Closed

Regina Saskatchewan: Closed

Reno Nevada: Closed

Rexburg Idaho: Closed

Rome Italy: Closed

Sacramento California: Closed

Salt Lake Temple: Closed

San Antonio Texas: Closed

San Diego California: Closed

San Jose Costa Rica: Closed

San Salvador El Salvador: Closed

Santiago Chile: Closed

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic: Closed

São Paulo Brazil: Closed

Sapporo Japan: Closed

Seattle Washington: Closed

Seoul Korea: 1

Snowflake Arizona: 1

Spokane Washington: Closed

St. George Utah: Closed

St. Louis Missouri: Closed

St. Paul Minnesota: Closed

Star Valley Wyoming: 1

Stockholm Sweden: 1

Suva Fiji: Closed

Sydney Australia: Closed

Taipei Taiwan: 1

Tampico Mexico: Closed

Tegucigalpa Honduras: Closed

The Gila Valley Ariziona: 1

The Hague Netherlands: Closed

Tijuana Mexico: Closed

Tokyo Japan: Closed

Toronto Ontario: Closed

Trujillo Peru: Closed

Tucson Arizona: 1

Tuxtla Gutierrez Mexico: Closed

Twin Falls Idaho: 1

Vancouver British Columbia: Closed

Veracruz Mexico: Closed

Vernal Utah: Closed

Villahermosa Mexico: Closed

Washington D.C.: Closed

Winter Quarters Nebraska: 1