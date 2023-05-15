LDS Church responds to ’60 Minutes’ interview with ‘whistleblower’ David Nielsen on Church finances

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a response to a report by the CBS news show “60 Minutes” after a report Sunday that focused on Church finances.

The segment featured David Nielsen, a former senior portfolio manager at Ensign Peak Advisors, following the $5 million penalty imposed on Ensign Peak and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in February of this year.

The government penalty was for filing incorrect forms which “obscured the Church’s portfolio and misstated Ensign Peak’s control over the Church’s investment decisions,” according to a statement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Click here to read more about what happened in February, and the LDS Church response at that time.

The Church statement released Monday follows below, and is shared in its entirety:

“The Church believes in being financially responsible by carefully ensuring it has adequate resources available to fulfill its divinely appointed responsibilities. To Church members who support the work of salvation through living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, inviting all to receive the gospel and uniting families for eternity, we’ll continue to move forward consistent with the gospel of Jesus Christ which makes this world a better place.

“It’s unfortunate ’60 Minutes’ sought to elevate a story based on unfounded allegations by a former employee who has a different view on how the Church should manage its resources.”

To view the “60 Minutes” segment for yourself, click on the link below.