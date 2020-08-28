LDS Church reveal site for Utah’s Syracuse Temple, groundbreaking dates for temples in Arkansas, Texas

This Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the LDS temple in Star Valley, Wyoming, in 2016. File photo: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Syracuse Utah Temple will be located on a 12-acre lot 2500 West and 1025 South, with most of the land to the west of that address. The lot is to the south and west of Syracuse High School.

The building of the Syracuse Temple was announced in April of this year.

“Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet,” the LDS Church statement says.

“An exterior rendering will be released later. A groundbreaking date has not been set.”

LDS Church leaders will break ground for the Bentonville Arkansas Temple in November 2020 and Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will preside over the ceremony remotely, the church statement says.

A rendering of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple. Image: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The McAllen Texas Temple groundbreaking ceremony also will take place in November 2020. Elder Arthur Rascon, an Area Seventy, will preside at the event.

A rendering of the McAllen Texas Temple. Image: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

